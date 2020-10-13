Boil water advisory lifted for customers in Norristown Water System

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been lifted for Pennsylvania American Water Customers in Norristown Water System.
Official announced on Wednesday that acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on October 13 and 14, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the precautionary boil water advisory.
This notice applies to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in its Norristown system, which includes the boroughs of Norristown and Bridgeport and portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitpain, Worcester, Whitemarsh and Perkiomen townships.
The boil advisory was issued on October 12, 2020 due to a water main break.
More information can be found on American Water's website.
