Conshohocken Brewing Company, ACME team up for a signature summertime ale with a sweet Philly twist

By
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Conshohocken Brewing Company and ACME are creating twist using one of the city's most storied sweets and turning it into a signature summertime brew.

It's called Ivins' Famous Lemon Shandy Ale.

"Today we are finally putting into cans - a project that has been years in the making with ACME," said Matt Pushinsky, the Director of Sales at Conshohocken Brewing Co. "What we did is we dumped 200 pounds of Ivins' famous lemons snap cookies into the beer."

Thursday's official canning ceremony sent Ivins' Famous Lemon Shandy Ale off to ACME Market stores.

If you don't know what a 'shandy' is, it's where beer or ale gets blended either lemonade or lemon soda.
For this brew, they crushed the lemon snaps into the mix for a truly Philly flavor. This may be the first collaboration, but it's certainly not the last!

"Our plan is to rotate the flavors of the beer with the flavors of the Ivins' cookies," said Cindy Aleardi, the Assistant Liquor Sales Manager for ACME Markets. "We will be coming out with a fall gingersnap beer for the fall season and we've got a secret concoction for the winner offering."

Ivins' Famous Lemon Shandy Ale will hit the shelves in time for Memorial Day.
