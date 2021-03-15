Gilben's Bakery is serving up Philly's best Po'Boy sandwiches

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) -- A former Amtrak conductor is all-aboard his family's black-owned and operated bakery and sandwich shop in Mount Airy, Pennsylvania.Head Chef Joshua Coston joined forces with his cousin and co-owner Crystal Brown and her fiancé Kevin Paulhill in bringing a taste of New Orleans to Philly with their special Po Boys sandwiches.The shop is known for large portions, special sauces and a full-service bakery.7405 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150