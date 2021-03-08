Jezabel's Argentine Cafe evolving with its owner; from food to furniture

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jezabel Careaga opened Jezabel's Argentine Cafe in 2010 bringing her Aregentinain cuisine to Fitler Square, with a focus on empanadas and other specialities.She expanded into West Philadelphia and has now consolidated the business on 48th street.Over the years she has grown from a cafe to now offering handcrafted furniture she designs and builds. The restaurant has three spaces. The first is the cafe, focusing on takeout and delivery during the pandemic and featuring an array of baked goods and Argentine specialities.She added an open kitchen where she teaches cooking classes and prepares the menu for the cafe along with her culinary team.The third space is filled with home goods, hand-crafted furniture and local artisanal offerings. It doubles as a dining area and if you like the table, Jezabel will build you one.206-208 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104