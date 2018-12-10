FOOD & DRINK

Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged for more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal

LOS ANGELES --
A Los Angeles man says he tried to take advantage of the penny Whopper deal that Burger King is offering through its app, but his bill ended up totaling more than $1,000.

Boyce Harvey said he selected the Whopper detour meal deal in the app, but when he went to picked up his order, the manager said they couldn't find it.

Harvey said he then selected another deal but when he left, he said his jaw dropped when he saw that he was charged $1,093.91.

Harvey said he now has a huge overdraft on his account.

Burger King is trying to straighten out the mess with Harvey.

RELATED: Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
EMBED More News Videos

For the next 8 days, Burger King is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny. But only if you help them troll their competition.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburger kingappmoneysocietyfast food restaurantu.s. & worldCalifornia
Related
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
FOOD & DRINK
Dollar General stores to begin offering healthier food options
Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine
3 new businesses to check out in Allentown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Defeated in Dallas: Eagles fall to Cowboys in OT
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Show More
Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms
Action News Morning Update
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
Triple shooting in Olney
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
More News