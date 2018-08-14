CHEESESTEAK

Pat's Steaks now available nationwide

FILE: A cheesesteak at Pat's King of Steaks sits on a table. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pat's King of Steaks is now available nationwide.

No, the Philadelphia cheesesteak landmark is not opening more locations, but they are allowing anyone in the country to order their food.
Through the website Goldbely, cheesesteak aficionados can order a Pat's Original Cheesesteak 4 Pack, 8 Pack, or 12 pack. They sell for $99, $179, and $219, respectively. And there is free shipping.

"When asked about Philadelphia many mention the legendary Rocky Balboa, maybe the Liberty Bell, or even recent Eagles hero Nick Foles. Wait, did someone say Philly Cheesesteaks? Pat's King of Steaks perhaps...THE Pat's that started this whole craze? Yes! Get the ORIGINAL Philly Cheesesteak now and treat those taste buds to royalty!" Goldbely's Tyler writes.

Consumers can choose to get their Pat's cheesesteaks wit or wit-out and with their choice of cheese (cheese whiz, American, or Provolone).

The cheesesteaks are made to order, frozen and shipped with ice packs.

Upon arrival, Goldbely says they should be placed in the refrigerator. The steaks can be stored in the fridge for two to three days.

When you're ready to eat, remove the cheesesteaks from the packaging and place the foil-wrapped sandwich in a 300 degree oven for 10 to 14 minutes or until hot. If the package includes cheese whiz, warm the cheese pouch in warm water, or place it in a microwavable-safe bowl and microwave for a minute.

Pat's ships Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.



Goldbely's goal is to make America's most iconic foods available to anyone and everyone in the U.S.

Along with Pat's Steaks, Goldbely's also offers well-known eats such as Brooklyn's Junior's Cheesecake, Pittsburgh's Primanti Bros. Sandwiches, New Orleans' Café du Monde Beignets, Chicago's Gino's East Deep Dish Pizza, and more.

And, no surprise, Pat's faces some competition in the cheesesteak genre as Jim's and Tony Luke's also offer their versions on Goldebly.

And one more Philly fave is available nationwide: Tastykakes!

ONLINE: https://www.goldbely.com/pats-king-of-steaks
------
