RECALL: Frozen beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic

More than 20,000 pounds of beef patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically soft purple plastic.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef patties were produced on November 30, 2018, by "Advance Pierre Inc."

According to the USDA, the following products are subject to the recall:

"14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of "CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED" with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334."

The products bear establishment number "EST. 2260E" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said some of the patties were shipped to schools and food service locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019, after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the patties.

The USDA said food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or consume them. These patties should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre's Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.
