Taco Bell suggests switching up your Thanksgiving dinner table with this non-traditional dish

Tired of turkey or stuffing? Taco Bell is suggesting a non-traditional dish to change up the usual Thanksgiving dinner.
It involves tacos, of course. The restaurant posted a recipe for a taco soup concoction on its blog which consists of throwing some tacos in a blender and adding some spices.
First, though, it suggests that you start with chicken tacos. The extra ingredients include garlic, cilantro, onions and heavy whipping cream.
