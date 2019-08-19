FYI Philly

It's FYI's 2019 Best of Philly Show!

This week on FYI Philly, we are teaming up with Philadelphia Magazine for the annual Best of Philly Show! Be sure the watch Saturday at 7 and Sunday at midnight!

Every year, Philadelphia Magazine rounds up the best that the city has to offer... everything from the best burger and cheesesteak (*hint, it's a salmon cheesesteak, this year) to the best spot for drag queen events or natural hair care products. There are 341 winners this year, with Gritty on the cover as the Best Philadelphian.

For Philadelpkia Magazine, picking the best of the best that the city has to offer is a year long process.


Philadelphia Magazine Best of Philly 2019 |The Complete List of The Best of Philly Winners

Best of Philly Soiree Party Tickets
Thursday, September 12, 2019
5:30 VIP, 6:30 General Admission to 9:30pm
Dilworth Park (West apron of City Hall)
1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Every year, the 'food team' over at Philadelphia Magazine is out and about - trying new restaurants, bars, and bites! It's a tough job, but they get to do it... and the results all come together in this much-anticipated list!

We hit some of the best spots for food & drink



Best New BYOB
Sarvida|Website
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-273-1234

Best Suburban Restaurant
Andiario|Website
106 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919

Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Cry Baby Pasta|Website
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-534-3076

Best Outdoor Dining
Harper's Garden|Website
31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552

Best Millennial-Bait Restaurant
BlumeWebsite
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-761-5582

Best Takeout Shop
Angelo's|Website
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(no phone)

Best Rooftop Bar
Irwin's|Website
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-693-6206

If your looking to relax with a glass of wine, coffee or cake, we have some of the best places to visit.


Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.

Best Wine Bar
Bloomsday Café|Website | Facebook
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 319-8018

Best Secret Restaurant
Vernick Coffee Bar|Website | Facebook
1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5052

Best Neighborhood Hangout
Jezabel's Argentine Cafe & Bakery|Website | Facebook
206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 519-2494

Best New Jewish Bakery
Lipkin's|Website | Facebook
2153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-1637

Best Desserts
Aux Petite Delices|Website | Facebook
162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 971-0300

Best Vegan Dessert-Rose Lemonade
Popsicle at Lil Pop Shop|Website | Facebook
265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-222-5829

There's no better way to start your day than with the perfect croissant.


This year we had an entire SEGMENT dedicated to the Best Croissant.
The flaky treat deserves its own page this year!

It's a new way to do a coffee shop


From the best co-working space (which also happens to be home to the best ice cream sandwich) to the best spot for sporty kids and the best bar for parents, here are some more picks from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019

Best Co-Working Space & Best Ice Cream Sandwich
Flow State Coffee Bar| Website|FB
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 702-0280

We visit a spot where kids can get a professional workout.


Best Spot for Sporty City Kids

Phield House |Website |FB
814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
We check out Philly Mag's choice for the best bar if you're a parent.


Best Bar for Parents
Craft Hall |Website |FB
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Here are some of the magazine's picks in shopping and style.


The boutique scene in Philadelphia is strong. Here's the roundup for Best of Philly's 2019 Shopping & Style.

Best Vintage Home Emporium
Jinxed | Website|Facebook
2858 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Best One-of-a kind Denim
Liza Denim | Website|Instagram|Facebook

Best Sustainable Local Brand
Lobo Mau|Website|Instagram|Facebook

Best Eyewear
I Love Eyewear|Website|Facebook|Instagram
1318 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Best Statement Jewelry
Bella Turka|Website|Instagram
113 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Best Local Bookstore
Uncle Bobbie's
Website
Let's see what the best spots are for some fun and games.


From the best spot for fun on a rainy day to the best hidden-gem museum, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best of Philly 2019 in fun & games.

Fun and Games with Melissa and Karen at The Best College Playground - Post at Cira Garage



Best Rainy Day Fun
Thirsty Dice | Website |FB
17th & Fairmount Ave (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679

Best Cultural Institution
Philadelphia Orchestra | Website | FB
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.893.1999 (ticket sales)

Best College Playground
The Post at Cira Garage|Website |FB
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521

Best Public Space
Cherry Street Pier | Website | FB
121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-0818

Best Fun with Balls
Topgolf - Mt. Laurel | Website | FB
104 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054
(856) 793-4086

Best Hidden Gem Museum
The Colored Girls Museum |Website| FB
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 251-1653

Best Hard-To-Get Ticket
Broadway Philadelphia: Hamilton, the Musical | Tickets
Forrest Theatre
August 27-November 17, 2019
1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-893-1999

Best Cultural Tour
Parkway Central Library-Free Library of Philadelphia |Website
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 686-5322

Best Institution to Re-Discover

Philadelphia Zoo | Website | FB
3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

We have the health and self category winners


From the best new gym to the best spot in the city for men's grooming, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer when it comes to taking care of yourself and your health.

Best Men's Grooming, City
DAPR Grooming Parlour | Website |FB
125 South 18th Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 618-3089

Best New Gym
Everybody Fights |Website |FB
1900 Market Street (entrance on 20th street), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-2912

Melissa is ready to box at the Best New Gym - Everybody Fights



Best Running Club
The Monster Milers | Website
(267) 282-1270 | | info@themonstermilers.org

Best Spin Studio
Revel Ride | Website| FB
1632 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 515-3755

Best Natural Hair Care Shop
Marsh and Mane | Website |FB
529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0837
Here are some of the best things to do outside all year long.


Because more and more, people want to have fun outdoors, all year round. Here are some highlights from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019 picks for the best outdoor activities for each month of the year.

January-Winterfest| Website| FB
Penn's Landing, 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

May-Bartram's Garden | Website | FB
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 729-5281

June-South Bowl | Website | FB
19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 389-2695



October-Linvilla Orchards | Website | FB
137 West Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-7116

December-Longwood Gardens | Website | FB
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!

We take a look at the Best of Atlantic City.



Best Sports Book
Moneyline Bar & Book|Website
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-317-7249

Best New Casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino|Website
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-449-1000

Best Hope for A.C.'s Future
The Orange Loop|Website
Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Best Beach
Bartram Avenue Beach
Boardwalk at Bartram Avenue

Best Place That'll Make You Forget You're In A.C
Boardwalk Extension
Boardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin
6abc Loves the Arts: Young Frankenstein: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at Noon, August 18, 2019


6abc Loves the Arts
Young Frankenstein at the Walnut Street Theatre| For schedule + tickets |FB
September 3- October 20
825 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 574-3550
Home at Last Dog Rescue is partnering up with City Tap for their latest fundraiser dubbed Dog Days of Summer.


Shelter Me
Home at Last Dog Rescue is partnering up with City Tap for their latest fundraiser dubbed Dog Days of Summer. The yappy hour will be held on the outside deck of University City's City Tap on August 20th from 6-9pm. There will be kiddie pools for the dogs to cool off in, games, and beer and food discounts + adoptable pups! Portion of the proceeds go directly to Home at Last!
City Tap
The Radian, 3925 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Home at Last Dog Rescue
