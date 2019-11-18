Food & Drink

Two new spots for pizza and comfort food lovers

By Timothy Walton
Two new comfort food spots featuring pizza are coming to Philadelphia. Emmy Squared is a New York favorite opening their first Philadelphia location in Queen Village. Enza Pizzeria is a collaboration bringing Neapolitan style pies and Italian cuisine to Wyndmoor.

Enza Pizzaria | Instagram

909 E Willow Grove Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038


Emmy Squared | Facebook | Instagram

632 S 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

