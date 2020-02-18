Food & Drink

What's on the menu at Atlantic City Restaurant Week

By Bethany Owings
Atlantic City Restaurant Week is March 8-13 and it's a great time to explore the local dining scene.

There's everything from Hollywood names like Gordon Ramsey, Guy Fieri, Wolfgang Puck to the world's very first Afghan fusion restaurant. We sent Karen Rogers out to sample some of the grub.

Setaara | Facebook
2322 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Rhythm and Spirits | Facebook
129 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

KWI Noodle House| Facebook
2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
