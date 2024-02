Delaware teacher using foster puppies to help students enhance reading skills

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A first grade teacher in Wilmington, Delaware has started a program that will make your heart melt.

Brooke Hughes brings foster dogs from Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue into her classroom. The program is helping kids with their reading skills, while also helping the pups find homes.

6abc video editor Lee Anne Kayati takes us to Hanby Elementary School.

For more information or to view more adoptable animals, visit: Rags2RichesRescue.org.