Historic Carousel at Pottstown up and running again after decades-long hiatus

The Carousel at Pottstown dates back to 1905 before it went out of commission for decades.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited an old-fashioned ride with a unique story to tell.

Thanks to the dedication of some committed volunteers, however, it's up and running once again.

The Carousel at Pottstown is on West King Street, which is about an hour from Philadelphia.

