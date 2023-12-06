Founding Farmers KOP adds 5% 'wellness fee' surcharge

The additional fee will go toward paying for things, like sick leave and mental health services and to help off-set debt accrued because of pandemic.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Prepare to dish out some extra cash at a popular chain restaurant in Montgomery County.

Founding Farmers in King of Prussia recently started charging a "wellness fee."

The 5% surcharge is not a gratuity. It is an additional fee that the chain says will go toward paying for things like sick leave and mental health services, and to help offset debt accrued because of the pandemic.

Diners can opt out of the wellness fee.

Many other restaurants have added similar fees, instead of raising menu prices.