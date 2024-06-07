'Is there life on mars?': Experts are answering your kids' questions | How to submit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of 6abc's, young AJ from Burlington County wants to know if there's life on Mars.

We enlisted the help of Derrick Pitts, who is a chief astronomer and planetary and programs director at the Franklin Institute.

"That's a really good question. The answer is, we don't think so. Right now, as we look around on Mars, it looks like there is no life on Mars at all, the atmosphere wont support it. There's not enough oxygen, not enough liquid water anywhere, but there could be life on Mars below the surface and we just haven't found it yet," said Pitts.

He says there is a possibility there was life on Mars a long time ago, but we have to get there and do some digging to find out.

