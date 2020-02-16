Four 15-year-olds shot in Delaware this year, including teen girl in Newport

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Newport, Delaware on Saturday night; it's the fourth 15-year-old to be shot in the state this year.The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the unit block of Bennett Court.Police said the 15-year-old girl was found dead inside of an apartment at the location.The girl is among four 15-year-olds shot in the state this year.On January 6, 15-year-old Kainami Grant, of Milford, was shot and killed in an alley on Paul Street, Dover police said.Two other teens were hospitalized following shootings last month, including a 15-year-old boy shot on the 400 block of Queen Street in Dover on January 16, and another 15-year-old boy shot in Wilmington on January 21.Police have not revealed further information on the shooting death of the teen in Newport on Saturday.Anyone with any information in connection with these shootings is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.