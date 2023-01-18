WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed inside Frankford auto body shop, 1 arrested

Investigators say a 56-year-old man was shot a number of times inside the shop.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 6:09PM
Man shot and killed inside Frankford auto body shop, 1 arrested
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is dead after someone opened fire inside an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after someone opened fire inside an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Josephine Street.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man was shot a number of times inside the shop.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

Police say an arrest has been made. There was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.

The names of those involved have not been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW