Man shot and killed inside Frankford auto body shop, 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after someone opened fire inside an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Josephine Street.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man was shot a number of times inside the shop.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

Police say an arrest has been made. There was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.

The names of those involved have not been released.

