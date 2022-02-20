Police: Triple shooting leaves 20-year-old critically injured in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 20-year-old critically injured in Frankford Saturday evening.The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 5300 block of Glenloch Street.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot twice in his chest.He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police listed in critical condition.An 18-year-old male was also shot in the foot, thigh, and grazed near the head area.He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, listed in stable condition.The third victim, a 19-year-old male, was shot once in the right calf.He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was listed in stable condition.No weapon was recovered from the scene, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made.