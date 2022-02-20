triple shooting

Police: Triple shooting leaves 20-year-old critically injured in Frankford

The incident happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on the 5300 block of Glenloch Street.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 20-year-old critically injured in Frankford Saturday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 5300 block of Glenloch Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot twice in his chest.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old male was also shot in the foot, thigh, and grazed near the head area.

He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, listed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 19-year-old male, was shot once in the right calf.

He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, officials say.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)triple shootingman injuredgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Police: 3 teens shot, injured in North Philadelphia
2 dead, another critically wounded in North Philadelphia shooting
Philly shootings leave 1 man dead; 3 critically injured
Triple shooting leaves one dead in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Diminishing Winds; Sunny and Chilly Sunday
Hundreds without power after strong winds, snow squall
Construction worker hurt in hit-and-run crash in Camden County
THON 2022 is underway at PSU
Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Burlington Co.
Homicide under investigation in Kensington
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Show More
Elon Musk's implant company confirms monkeys died in brain research
Police: Masked robbers hold up Philadelphia Rite Aid
Officials: Man killed during fiery crash in North Philly
Good Samaritan shoots dog to save small child from attack in Philly
Officials: Former principal accused of sexually assaulting student
More TOP STORIES News