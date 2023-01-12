Disney princesses visit Philadelphia's Franklin Square for Ice Princess Weekend

Ana and Elsa from "Frozen" are stopping by along with Isabella from "Encanto" and Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog."

The princesses be at Franklin Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. January 20 and the 21. That event is free and no registration is required.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Franklin Square is celebrating Winterfest all month long with a special appearance from some Disney princess favorites.

They'll be at Franklin Square for Ice Princess Weekend from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. January 20 and the 21st. That event is free, and no registration is required.

"The public space is free, the light show is free, meeting Elsa and Ana is free. The street curling, the mini golf and the carousel have a ticket charge but there's still so much to do," said Cari Feiler Bender, spokesperson for Historic Philadelphia Inc.

Also, while you're there take in the magic of the Electrical Spectacle, which is a free light show with more than 200,000 lights. The light show begins every half hour starting at 5 p.m.

You can also enjoy other fun activities like street curling, which we're told is the only place in Philly to practice curling.