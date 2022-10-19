'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados

The nonprofit will have at least five truckloads of avocados to be handed out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First, there was an avocado shortage due to imports being suspended from Mexico.

Now, there's a surplus from South America.

And you get to be part of the solution.

Nonprofit Sharing Excess, an organization that collects and distributes surplus food, has announced a massive distribution of free avocados.

They are calling it "Avogeddon!"

The event is open to the public.

"Due to a massive surplus of avocados, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste," the startup group said. "In response, we are giving free avocados to everyone in Philadelphia. Let's guac-and-roll."

The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21, from noon to 6 p.m. at FDR Park, Pattison Avenue and 20th Street, in South Philadelphia (Friday may end early).

Sharing Excess was founded by Drexel University graduate Evan Ehlers in 2018.