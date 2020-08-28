pet adoption

Singer Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno

From an abusive home, to lost and homeless on the streets of Fresno, to sleeping in luxury next to Miley Cyrus, this stray dog has come a long way.
By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. -- The life of a lucky stray dog from Fresno has gone from rags to riches after being adopted by singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

It's a journey to stardom that began on the streets of Fresno.

The adorable pooch was once used as a breeding dog and was kept in unhealthy and unloving conditions, her adoption agency, Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel and Spa, said.

Somehow she escaped and, lost and alone, turned up at North Central Fire Station 58 one day and decided to make it her home.

The fire station says she slept on their back doormat and would always be there to greet the firefighters when they returned from calls.



Finally, their fire captain took the dog home to his brother who had offered to foster her.

Then a family friend who knew about Wagmor took her there - and none other than the famous star came forward to give her a home.

Cyrus named the dog 'Kate Moss'.

Photos shared by Wagmor show the dog now lounging next to Cyrus and her other dog on Louis Vuitton sheets, and giving her kisses in the bathtub.



The fire station shared the heartwarming story on Facebook in honor of National Dog Day.

From being abused to sleeping on the floor of a Valley fire station to lounging in luxury next to a celebrity, this once-homeless dog has come a long way - but we can all agree she deserves it.
