50 roosters seized in alleged cockfighting operation in South Jersey

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fifty people were charged after police say a cockfighting operation was discovered in Atlantic County over the weekend.

Body camera footage was released by Galloway Township police on Tuesday, showing what was left of an alleged illegal cockfighting operation on South Bremen Avenue.

Around 50 roosters were found in carriers, bags and boxes on Saturday evening in various conditions, according to police.

"Clearly a well-planned organized operation was occurring," said Lt. Mark D'Esposito of Galloway Twp. Police Department.

Police say in some cases blades were found attached to the birds -- a common tool used in these fights.

"We actually found numerous blades," said D'Esposito. "Some metal, some plastic that were actually attached to the roosters' legs. So that was quite disturbing to see."

Police also found $37,000 in cash.

The homeowner, Jose Madera, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, possession of a controlled substance and destroying evidence.

Around 50 other people were charged with participating in the cockfighting operation.

IMAGE: Around 50 roosters were seized after Galloway Township police shut down an illegal cockfighting operation on South Bremen Avenue.

Just three weeks ago investigators in Bucks County busted an operation in Plumstead Township, seizing dozens of chickens, which had been trained to fight.

Since then, two more people have been charged in connection to that ring.

Authorities in New Jersey say the roosters from this case have been relocated to a local farm.

"Regardless if they're roosters or not, they're still animals, and animal cruelty is something we take very seriously. We certainly follow up on any investigatory leads we receive regarding animal abuse or cruelty," said D'Esposito.

In New Jersey, the penalties for crimes related to cockfighting are 3-5 years in prison and a maximum $3,000 to $5,000 fine.

Madera is locked up pending a detention hearing in Atlantic County.