Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across the Philadelphia region

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gas prices nationwide continue to skyrocket, causing serious pain at the pump for drivers.The war in Ukraine is sending the cost of fuel to levels not seen in more than a decade in the Philadelphia region.Gas prices in Pennsylvania went up six cents overnight, and 48 cents in the last week.People in this area are starting to think more about long-term solutions, and energy independence. But for now, they are just trying to keep up."I was just looking here yesterday. It was $4.29, now it's $4.39. I don't know what to do about it," said Joe Cooper, who was in town from West Virginia to visit his mother.It's the same story everywhere: people are just trying to keep up with the constantly changing gas prices.According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular will cost you $4.30 in the Philadelphia area, with Montgomery and Delaware counties coming in at the top at $4.31.That's higher than Pennsylvania's average, which is $4.23 per gallon as of Monday.In Delaware, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.10, while in New Jersey it is $4.17.Still, many people said they would rather pay more at the pump to be less dependent on Russia for oil."My honest answer is yes. I think Germany and the US should cut their ties with the Russian oil," said Dave Uyger of Bala Cynwyd. "For the time being, I think it would be a reasonable sacrifice to pay more at the pump and maybe lower other local taxes in each county.""I would support Ukraine. I want to be energy independent anyway. If it means cutting off - at some point you have to do it," Cooper said. "I say go ahead and cut it off now and support Ukraine."