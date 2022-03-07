Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across the Philadelphia region

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gas prices nationwide continue to skyrocket, causing serious pain at the pump for drivers.
The war in Ukraine is sending the cost of fuel to levels not seen in more than a decade in the Philadelphia region.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania went up six cents overnight, and 48 cents in the last week.
People in this area are starting to think more about long-term solutions, and energy independence. But for now, they are just trying to keep up.
"I was just looking here yesterday. It was $4.29, now it's $4.39. I don't know what to do about it," said Joe Cooper, who was in town from West Virginia to visit his mother.
It's the same story everywhere: people are just trying to keep up with the constantly changing gas prices.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular will cost you $4.30 in the Philadelphia area, with Montgomery and Delaware counties coming in at the top at $4.31.
That's higher than Pennsylvania's average, which is $4.23 per gallon as of Monday.
In Delaware, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.10, while in New Jersey it is $4.17.
Still, many people said they would rather pay more at the pump to be less dependent on Russia for oil.
"My honest answer is yes. I think Germany and the US should cut their ties with the Russian oil," said Dave Uyger of Bala Cynwyd. "For the time being, I think it would be a reasonable sacrifice to pay more at the pump and maybe lower other local taxes in each county."
"I would support Ukraine. I want to be energy independent anyway. If it means cutting off - at some point you have to do it," Cooper said. "I say go ahead and cut it off now and support Ukraine."
