Gas prices drop for 10 straight weeks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 10-straight weeks of decline, people are happy to see the price of regular gas dropping. But a pinch on diesel production is still hurting our pockets in other ways.

"I came all the way from Norristown to get gas up here," said Marcy James heading to City Avenue for gas prices at $3.99 a gallon.

"It's still like $4.29, $4.44 up in Norristown," said one driver.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular stands at $3.89. Philadelphia, though, is still pricier at $4.22. New Jersey residents are paying $4.01 for a gallon. Delaware drivers are paying the least below the national average at $3.79.

"Prices have come down by over a dollar and we may see prices continue inching down," said Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy's head of Petroleum analysis.

But diesel supply remains extremely tight in the U.S., banging up your budget elsewhere.

"The sky-high price of diesel is having an impact on anything that's delivered -- things like groceries, anything you buy at a retail level," said De Haan.

Right now more expensive, summer blend gasoline is being pumped. On September 16, the winter blend will be back in the rotation.

"The switchover to winter gasoline should help prices come down to maybe .25 to .30 cents a gallon," says De Haan.

All eyes will be on hurricane season. The Delaware Valley is highly dependent on the Colonial Pipeline. Storms may affect the production of gas that pumps into the Northeast.