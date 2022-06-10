Rising gas prices mean more expensive trips to the Jersey Shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11946031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Energy prices soared 34.6% compared to this time last year, and food prices jumped just over 10% during that period.

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For so many people in the Delaware Valley, the Jersey Shore is their happy place for the summer. But for some families, skyrocketing gas prices mean they'll be cutting back on those trips."Gas prices in New Jersey are actually cheaper than at home, so we definitely fill up before we go back," said Jillian Breisch of Reading, Pa.Breisch was heading to Stone Harbor with her husband, and while they're not letting high gas prices stop them, they are trying to save where they can.Gasoline in New Jersey has risen an average of 55 cents per gallon over the last month, according to AAA.On average it's risen 21 cents in the last week in the Garden State.Places like Atlantic City and Cape May are in line with the state average, while gas in Ocean and Monmouth counties is rising faster than the rest of the state.And it's not just gas.The U.S. Department of Labor released a new report today showing the consumer price index rose 8.6% last month compared to this time a year ago. It's the biggest inflation increase seen in four decades.At Farley Plaza along the Atlantic City Expressway, we found the Caspars, who are Atlantic City-bound. But they say they're cutting back compared to last summer."Every other week maybe. We like to go to Borgata," said Annette Caspar of Langhorne, Pa., describing their frequent trips to Atlantic City last year.This year?"Our next trip is not until August, but maybe one more time in July."Several families we spoke with say even though gas prices are high, driving to the shore is still a cheaper vacation than flying somewhere.Cape May County tourism officials are banking on people having this attitude - their 2022 marketing campaign is "a tank of gas away," hoping to bring in more road trippers.