South Jersey gas average hovers at $4.99 per gallon, Philadelphia climbs to $5.11

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Average gas prices in South Jersey remain at $4.99 per gallon Friday, as the national average set a new record of $4.98 per gallon, according to AAA.The average price for regular unleaded in South Jersey did not change from Thursday to Friday, but the price is up 24 cents per gallon since last week.AAA says the state average for New Jersey is now $5.04 per gallon, up a penny overnight. Delaware's average remains at $4.98, same as Thursday.Pennsylvania is currently averaging $5.05, up a penny from Thursday; while Philadelphia has reached $5.11 per gallon, also up a penny."It's kind of sad because we're living in times where we have to think before we travel and we've been held back for so long during the pandemic. We kind of have to carpool," said Ruth Rosario of Pennsauken, New Jersey."It's crazy. It's really affecting me. I drive 100 miles a day going to work out in Exton," said Mark Bandoner of Elmer, New Jersey. "I fill up in Jersey; it's a little higher in Pennsylvania."While South Jersey is inching closer to averaging $5 per gallon, travel experts at AAA said so far people are still traveling and spending money."It is summer. People are ready to travel. It has been two years since people have had a normal summer," said Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson.Many families are reassessing where the money is going and making adjustments to budgets to allow for shorter trips, Tidwell said.When it comes to those budgets, inflation is still playing a major role in how people spend."It's just nuts, we go to the grocery store and for a family of four I can spend almost $300 and it won't last a week sometimes, and it's never been like that. And to fill the gas tank can be $70 or $80," said Jessica Grossnickle of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.Experts said the high gas prices are due in part to the rising cost of crude oil and refining.