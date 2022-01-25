arrest

Delaware State representative charged with 2 shoplifting incidents in Newark

Gerald Brady announced his resignation from the Delaware House of Representatives last week.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware State rep. charged with 2 shoplifting incidents

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware State representative has been charged with two shoplifting incidents in Newark.

Police say 65-year-old Gerald Brady turned himself in Tuesday to answer to misdemeanor shoplifting charges.

Both incidents happened at the Acme on Suburban Drive.

The first incident occurred on December 29, and the most recent on January 12.

In the January incident, police say a store employee confronted Brady in the parking lot about not paying for the items.

The employee said Brady refused to pay then left.

Brady announced his resignation from the Delaware House of Representatives last week.

RELATED: Rep. Gerald Brady, lawmaker who made anti-Asian slur, is resigning

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)arrestdelaware news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Missing mother last seen the day her roommate was murdered
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 6 injured on NYE
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer speaks out on son's murder
AccuWeather: Arctic winds first, snow to follow
Mask mandate temporarily reinstated for Perkiomen Valley schools
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
Main Line home burglary caught on video
COVID-19 detected in 2 deer in NJ
Show More
City files noise pollution violation for South Philly energy plant
NJ approves company to take bets on competitive video games
Teen took action after child hurt in bonfire explosion: Officials
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
NJ officials investigate suspicious death after car crash on I-76
More TOP STORIES News