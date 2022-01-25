Delaware State representative charged with 2 shoplifting incidents in Newark

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware State representative has been charged with two shoplifting incidents in Newark.Police say 65-year-old Gerald Brady turned himself in Tuesday to answer to misdemeanor shoplifting charges.Both incidents happened at the Acme on Suburban Drive.The first incident occurred on December 29, and the most recent on January 12.In the January incident, police say a store employee confronted Brady in the parking lot about not paying for the items.The employee said Brady refused to pay then left.Brady announced his resignation from the Delaware House of Representatives last week.