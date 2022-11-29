'Willow' fans ask for sequel, get whole series premiering this week

The series is set 20 years after the events of the film and follows the storyline of Willow and the baby, Elora Danan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans of George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure 'Willow' have been asking for a sequel for more than 30 years.

This week, they finally get it in the upcoming Lucasfilm series, Willow, debuting Wednesday on Disney+.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the cast and creative team, including the original star who is back for this new adventure.

Thirty-four years later, Warwick Davis says he feels humbled to return as the sorcerer Willow.

"Coming back to this role, a role I played over 34 years ago now, is a pretty surreal moment, actually," Davis says. "I know fans have been asking for it for years, wanting to see a sequel. And once again, Willow is called upon to save the day."

"We really wanted to follow that story and then shift Willow into a role of being the sort of crotchety old mentor who's got to tell her where she's going and how to do it," says Jon Kasdan, writer and executive producer.

There's a new quest and a new cast of characters who were admittedly star-struck working with Davis.

"We were quite nervous about it. He was just constantly cracking jokes to chill everybody out," says Erin Kellyman, who plays "Jade."

"He put us all at ease," says Amar Chadha-Patel, who plays "Boorman."

Cast members say they wanted fans to be proud of this new adventure.

"It is such an honor to be a part of something that is so important to so many people's childhoods," says Ruby Cruz, who plays "Kit."

"We also got this beautiful opportunity to craft something new," says Dempsey Bryk, who plays "Airk."

"If you're a fan of the original, you get to see more of it, you get to see things explained and there's even more magic," says Tony Revolori, who plays "Graydon."

The first two episodes of Willow will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, with new episodes being released weekly.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.