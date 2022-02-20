car crash

Man walks away uninjured after crashing into construction site in Germantown

The vehicle ended up on its side, but the driver was able to get out of the car on his own.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man in his 20s walked away without injury after crashing into a construction site in the city's Germantown section.

They say he lost control of his vehicle along the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

