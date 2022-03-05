arrest

Police: 3 suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of grandfather at Philadelphia ATM

So far, no charges have been filed at this time.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police ID -great-grandfather fatally shot at Philadelphia ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have taken three suspects into custody Friday in connection with the murder of a grandfather in the city's Germantown section.

Officials say on Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., 69-year-old James Watson was shot and killed just moments after taking cash out from a Citizens Bank near Germantown and Chelten avenues.

RELATED: Police ID great-grandfather fatally shot at Philadelphia ATM; neighbors concerned over bank location

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, Watson had been dropped off at the ATM by his grandson.

He was then approached by two men who announced a robbery.

Police say one of the suspects shot Watson at least twice before both fled on foot.

Watson was found dead inside the bank lobby.

The suspects took off with Watson's money.

So far, no charges have been filed at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)arrestfatal shootinggun violenceshootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Documents: Bucks Co. man hid in NH woman's attic, had tracking device
Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Burlington Co.
Officials: Former principal accused of sexually assaulting student
TOP STORIES
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8
Trenton, NJ intersection among the deadliest in the nation
Police ID grandfather killed at ATM; concern grows over bank location
Police: Shooting leaves 13-year-old injured in North Philly
Purple drug in soup cans, pills in cakes found in Philly
Man charged in kidnapping, death of victim found zip-tied in Delco
Show More
Warning about mailing checks in US postal boxes amid massive scheme
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Backlash against Russian-branded Lukoil stations hits Americans
Who replaced Russian flag with Ukrainian flag on the Parkway?
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
More TOP STORIES News