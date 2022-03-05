Police: 3 suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of grandfather at Philadelphia ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have taken three suspects into custody Friday in connection with the murder of a grandfather in the city's Germantown section.Officials say on Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., 69-year-old James Watson was shot and killed just moments after taking cash out from a Citizens Bank near Germantown and Chelten avenues.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, Watson had been dropped off at the ATM by his grandson.He was then approached by two men who announced a robbery.Police say one of the suspects shot Watson at least twice before both fled on foot.Watson was found dead inside the bank lobby.The suspects took off with Watson's money.So far, no charges have been filed at this time.