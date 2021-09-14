shooting

Man critically injured in Germantown shooting, listed as John Doe

Police say there may have been two others in the Jeep.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5800 block of Morris Street.

At least four shots were fired from two separate guns, police say.

According to authorities, the man, believed to be in his 30s, may have been driving a Jeep when he was shot in the chest and legs.

He was found lying near an apartment on Rittenhouse Street, not far from the vehicle.

"We found three spent shell casings on Morris Street and we found a fourth spent shell casing on the floor of a Jeep that we're being told by witnesses that the victim was in just prior to being shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

There may have been two other people in the Jeep who fled before police arrived, Small said.

The man was taken to the hospital for surgery. He had no ID on him and is listed as a John Doe.

No arrests have been made.

