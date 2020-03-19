Business

Coronavirus: Giant, Acme hiring more workers during COVID-19 emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As communities look to their grocery store for food and supplies during the coronavirus emergency, two supermarket chains are reacting by hiring more workers.

The Giant Company and Acme Markets have both announced they will be looking to add more employees.

The Giant Company is hiring temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes Giant, Martin's, Giant Direct, and Giant Heirloom Market.

Immediate positions as service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available.

RELATED: Ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic at 6abc.com/coronavirus

The company says those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply online at the Giant website or speak with any store manager.

Acme Markets says they are hiring in all their stores with immediate openings available. Those interested should apply online or check with a store director at your local store.



Both grocery companies have also dedicated hours to senior citizens and those considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiapennsylvaniaemploymentcoronavirussupermarketinstagram storiesgrocery storeconsumeracme markets
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News