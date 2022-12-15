Consumer Reports: Gift ideas for teens, trendy young adults

"Think about useful splurges so things they wouldn't necessarily buy or think of for themselves but would love to have and use anyway," said Tanya Christian of Consumer Reports.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens and even young adults can be especially tricky. So, here is a tip - skip the trends that will quickly fade.

Consumer Reports has expertly curated ideas that can keep on giving.

On top of Tanya's list is an air fryer.

"If your young adult likes to "chef it up" in the kitchen I would definitely recommend an air fryer. I mean like they're really the best invention," she said.

The Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer 2.6 Quart, starting at $50 earns top scores in CR's tests and will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

For someone always wearing a different hair style, consider a good quality hair tool.

The Bio Ionic Long Barrel curling iron for $150 created bouncy, shiny curls that lasted days for most of CR's testers.

For your teen travelers CR says the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC for $199 is a go-to among the travel backpacks CR's checked out.

"You can take it on a plane or to school and it can fit a lot of stuff inside and it's also comfy enough to wear for a while."

And maybe you can't buy them a car but how about an electric bike? E-bikes can pedal just like a regular bike but with an added assist.

"E bikes are a great option for getting places without a car. However, they can be expensive so they're something you'll want to consider carefully."

CR says the Blix Aveny Skyline, for $1,800 does well in its testing and will cost you less than some other models.

Be aware that e-bike regulations differ from state to state and CR says you should always wear a bike helmet whether it's required or not.

Gifts for Car Lovers

