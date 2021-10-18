Eagles superfan Giovanni reunited with Carson Wentz in Indy

Wentz, now the quarterback for the Colts, invited his young friend to meet him and the new team in Indianapolis.
Reunited with my guy @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/wIGvrHZWxW— Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) October 17, 2021
The former Eagles quarterback gave Giovanni a hug and a signed football.
Friends reunited. 💙@cj_wentz | @GioThePodcaster pic.twitter.com/UhnVhmbSml— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 17, 2021
Wentz said Giovanni keeps him humble.
"He's a special kid. It's kids like him that really remind me of the bigger picture of the role model we can be and the impact we can make as athletes," Wentz said.
💚 Carson Wentz on Giovanni Hamilton— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 17, 2021
Giovanni tweeted his thanks to Wentz and the Colts for his time in Indy.
"Loved getting to see you again my guy @cj_wentz thank you so much for having me out and thank you @Colts for making me feel so welcome and part of the family I love it here so much," Giovanni said.
Giovanni first met Wentz at Eagles training camp in 2019.
It’s not every day you get to meet your hero.#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dezSoFcM9J— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2019
The young man is battling a rare genetic disease.
Giovanni called meeting Wentz back then as the "best day of my life."
Speaking to a local TV station, Wentz made sure to point out that Giovanni is still an Eagles fan.
"I know he still supports the Eagles and I love and respect that, but he's rockin' some Colts gear now," Wentz said.
Giovanni also hosts his own podcast - "Philly Sports with Giovanni."
