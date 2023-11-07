Parents outraged after NJ school janitor allegedly contaminates food with bodily fluids

Parents are still processing the disturbing accusations made against the school janitor.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elementary school janitor in New Jersey is facing a list of charges, including child endangerment, for allegedly contaminating food and utensils with both bleach and bodily fluids.

Authorities are now awaiting test results for Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, regarding the existence of communicable diseases.

Impellizzeri worked as a janitor for the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District. There, he allegedly contaminated food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with bodily fluids that, prosecutors say, include saliva, urine, and feces.

He's also accused of performing sexual acts on inanimate objects in the school, using bleach and bodily fluid to tamper with both utensils and food.

Parents are still uneasy after the startling discovery, and some aren't sending their kids to school. They want answers from the district and they also want to see the suspect's test results.

"I think I'll feel more comfortable when I hear the lab results of the person in question. Because I'm very concerned about hepatitis right now and other infectious diseases he could be carrying, and getting my children's blood work back as well," explained one parent, Gina DeMasse.

The main concern for many is that the food may have been served to students.

"Mad is putting it mildly, the things I feel like this person should go through for what he intentionally did," said parent Angel Johnson.

"When we got notified, the children were still in school, so they're still touching surfaces, they're still in the cafeteria, that should have been shut down immediately," DeMasse said.

Since then, they've made doctor's appointments for their kids to make sure they're okay.

A message from the superintendent was sent to parents on Sunday evening regarding their sanitation process.

"All Risk conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the entire Moore school over the weekend. All schools will continue to be cleaned and sanitized daily following strict protocols. All objects identified as being utilized by the district employee have either been seized by law enforcement as evidence or discarded," said Dr. Peter Koza, the superintendent of schools and principal.

The district has requested the Cumberland County Department of Health to review their cleaning and sanitation protocols, and have since been assured by the department that it is safe for students and staff to be in their buildings.

Parents, however, think officials should have closed school immediately.

"I've had some tears when I read the report and the details. I had to sit down because I was so sick to my stomach thinking of someone like this, thinking these things around our kids," explained DeMasse.

Impellizzeri has a virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Parents say their presence will be known at the next school board meeting on November 21.