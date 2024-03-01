Bucks County actress celebrates homecoming in 'Girl From the North Country' national tour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Bucks County star is on stage right now at the Forrest Theater in "Girl From the North Country."

It's a real full-circle moment for Chiara Trentalange, who made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning, Bob Dylan jukebox musical.

"It's extremely moving," she says. "To me, it's unlike any other musical that you've ever seen. It is a jukebox musical with Bob Dylan's music. But I also like to think of it as a play with music. It's amazing, especially to bring this specific show back to Philadelphia. It means the world to me. I started with the show. We opened on Broadway right before COVID hit. To go through all of that, and then to finally be able to perform home in Philadelphia for my friends and family, it means the world to me."

When the show closed on Broadway, Chiara says she joined the touring cast because she wasn't ready to say goodbye to this show.

"Girl From the North Country" re-imagines 20 of Bob Dylan's legendary songs, as they've never been heard before.

It's about a guest house in Minnesota in the grips of the Great Depression.

Chiara is from Southampton, Bucks County.

The Gwynedd Mercy Academy alum says she first got bit by the Broadway bug at the Bucks County Playhouse. She was in "Annie" at the famous New Hope theater when she was 12.

Now, she's living her Broadway dream.

"It feels so good," she says. "To share it with folks who didn't get the chance to come to New York City and see it, it just means so much. I will also get to spend time with my family."

You can see Chiara Trentalange in Girl From the North Country" through March 10th at the Forrest Theater.

For tickets, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org