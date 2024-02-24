The show reimagines 20 of Bob Dylan's legendary songs as they've never been heard before.

Penn State alum stars in 'Girl From The North Country,' gives back to local LGBTQ charity

Penn State alum stars in 'Girl From The North Country,' gives back to local LGBTQ charity

Penn State alum stars in 'Girl From The North Country,' gives back to local LGBTQ charity

Penn State alum stars in 'Girl From The North Country,' gives back to local LGBTQ charity

Penn State alum stars in 'Girl From The North Country,' gives back to local LGBTQ charity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, it's the Philadelphia premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Girl From the North Country."

The show reimagines 20 of Bob Dylan's legendary songs as they've never been heard before.

It's set at a guest house in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

"It is a niche piece," says Penn State University alumnus Aidan Wharton. "I love it. It's truly one of the favorite shows I've ever done."

Wharton made his Broadway debut in "Girl From The North Country" as part of the original cast.

"I'm so happy that I get to take it on the road," he says. "It is a really unique piece. It's probably unlike anything that you've seen before or expect to see."

He calls working with Dylan's songbook: "pure poetry."

And as Wharton performs in cities across the country, he's giving back to local communities along the way.

"I have been working with a different LGBTQ nonprofit in each city that I go to and fundraising for them," Wharton says. "When I got the offer to do the tour, I knew that somehow I wanted to do a little more than just travel and do the show. Advocacy and giving back has always been really important to me."

Here in Philadelphia, he's helping raise funds for SisterSpace.

"I wanted to find something that felt really hyperlocal and really unique," Wharton says. "SisterSpace is so dedicated to creating a space for women. It's really somewhere where they can feel safe."

In this show, Wharton plays Elias Burke, a wayward traveler. He says this is a piece about hardship and hope.

"It really hits deep down and makes you think, and makes you feel, which is the kind of show I love," Wharton says.

"Girl From the North Country" is at the Forrest Theatre from February 27 to March 10.