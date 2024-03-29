4-year-old girl injured in apparent accidental shooting inside Philadelphia home: Police

Police say the young girl was visiting family at the home when the shooting happened.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young child was shot inside a home Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:07 p.m. for a shooting on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane section.

Police say a 4-year-old girl suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen while inside a second-floor bedroom. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, it appears the child accidentally shot herself.

Philadelphia police give update after child shot inside home on March 28, 2024.

"We believe at this time that this was an accidental shooting. She may possibly have been handling the weapon when it discharged," said Small.

According to Small, three adults were inside at the time and they are all cooperating with police.

Police believe the gun belongs to a family member who lives at the residence, but officers are still working to determine how the girl got the gun.

Chopper 6 overhead after child shot inside Philadelphia home on March 28, 2024.

"How the four-year-old was able to find this weapon and able to possess the weapon, and how the weapon discharged right now, we're not certain," said Small.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.