Thousands of Girl Scout cookies arrive in Chester County ahead of annual sale

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Girl Scout cookie season is quickly approaching in Pennsylvania.

More than 5,800 cookies arrived to the Valley Forge Service Center in Chester County on Friday.

The sweet treats will be distributed among local troops ahead of the annual sale.

Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies January 18 through March 10.