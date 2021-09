EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are looking for two people accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from a LensCrafters store.According to police, the man and woman made off with 36 pairs of frames from the store on S. Route 73 in Evesham Township on Saturday afternoon.The duo is also accused of stealing from a LensCrafters in Voorhees earlier that same day.Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact police at 856-983-1116.