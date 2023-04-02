Children in Delaware County scour for Easter eggs during Easter egg hunt

WATCH LIVE

With baskets in hand and bags at the ready, the kids took off to scour the field.

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, April 2, 2023 11:39PM
GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ahead of Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny made a special stop in Delaware County on Sunday.

An Easter egg hunt was held at Glenolden Park in Glenolden so kids could get an early taste of Easter.

Children were split into three groups based on age before they set off to find eggs. Groups were made up of children aged one to three, then four to six, and seven to nine years old.

With baskets in hand and bags at the ready, the kids took off to scour the field.

Overall, everyone seemed to have a great time finding as many treat-filled eggs as they could.

The real Easter Sunday is on April 9.

