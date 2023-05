A firefighter was injured and three families have been displaced after a South Jersey fire.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Camden County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ridgeway Street in Gloucester City.

The two-alarm fire spread to multiple row homes.

A total of three families have been displaced.

The condition of the injured firefighter has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.