Police searching for porch pirate in Gloucester Township

Video shows the woman walking up to the door, picking up a package and then getting into a white Dodge Journey.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for a porch pirate who was captured on video.

Video shows the woman walking up to the door, picking up a package and then getting into a white Dodge Journey.

Authorities in Gloucester Township say there have been three separate incidents: two thefts on December 1 in the Cherrywood Development and one on December 2 in the Mayfair Woods Development.

During one incident, she knocked on the door, took the package, and when confronted by the resident, the suspect claimed to work for UPS and said she had delivered to the wrong house.

If you can identify the suspect in the video and photos call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.