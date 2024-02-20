Man seriously injured in Gloucester Township hit-and-run crash; suspect wanted

Police believe the victim either fell off the hood of a moving vehicle or was struck by the vehicle after a verbal altercation.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester Township police are asking for the public's help in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured.

It happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Township Community Park on the 400 block of Hickstown Road.

Officers responded to a report of a person bleeding in a vehicle.

IMAGE: Gloucester Township police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 19, 2024, on Hickstown Road.

Police believe the victim either fell off the hood of a moving vehicle or was struck by a vehicle after a verbal altercation.

The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police say the driver involved fled the scene. The striking vehicle is described as a dark gray or dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.