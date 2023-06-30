Philadelphia restaurant Middle Child wins GMA's Ultimate Breakfast Spot

A Philadelphia restaurant battled it out Friday morning for the title of GMA's Ultimate Breakfast Spot.

The final round also included Dandelion Cafe from Houston, Grumpy's Cafe in Cleveland and North Street Grille in Boston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia restaurant battled it out Friday morning for the title of GMA's Ultimate Breakfast Spot.

Middle Child, which has locations in Center City and Fishtown, took the top spot.

They won over the judges with their pastrami, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on rye.

The pastrami takes a seven-day process to craft, but they say their key to success is keeping it simple.

Owner of Middle Child, Matthew Cahn, and daytime executive chef, Edwin Delarosa, says the sandwich was all about simplicity.

Super fluffy eggs, locally made rye bread, cheese, and pastrami that takes 10 days to make. They also added some chipotle mustard on the side.

On Thursday, the duo competed in Philadelphia for one of four preliminary rounds. Middle Child beat out Darnel's Cakes in Spring Garden to advance to Friday's final round.

The final round included Dandelion Cafe from Houston, Grumpy's Cafe in Cleveland and North Street Grille in Boston.

In addition to the $10,000 prize, Middle Child also took home the Golden Coffee Pot.