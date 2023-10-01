WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphians breathe sigh of relief as government shutdown gets avoided

Many people walking around the Old City neighborhood Saturday night had concerns about the looming shutdown.

Katie Katro Image
ByKatie Katro WPVI logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 3:45AM
Philadelphians breathe sigh of relief as government shutdown gets avoided
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphians breathe sigh of relief as government shutdown gets avoided

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday when Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open and sent the measure to President Joe Biden to sign.

If the government shutdown had happened, the Independence Mall building in Philadelphia would have been a ghost town.

"It's really unfortunate that this is happening," said Rakshak Iyengar, of Albany, New York.

Many people walking around the Old City neighborhood Saturday night had concerns about the looming shutdown. Some people worried about how the shutdown would impact them if it happened.

While there was a midnight deadline on many people's minds, Congress approved the temporary bill hours before.

The president of the American Federation of Government Employees in Philadelphia spoke about the impacts.

"Federal employees are what makes America work," said Karen Ford-Styer, the AFGE local president.

Local businesses can also rest assured, for now.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW