Firefighters rescue elderly woman from Grays Ferry house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a house fire in the city's Grays Ferry section.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of South Taylor Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.

Once inside, firefighters found an elderly woman and pulled her from the home.

She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Fire officials are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.
