Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service focusing on gun violence prevention

King Day of Service events in the tri-state area are referred to as the largest and oldest in the country.

Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service founder Todd Bernstein explains the importance of the events held on this holiday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 28th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service will focus on gun violence prevention with hundreds of volunteers set to gather at Girard College in North Philadelphia.

The opening ceremony begins with national and local leaders speaking at 9 a.m. Monday in the Girard College Armory.

A Rally for Peace and Justice will follow at noon in the elementary school auditorium, and then an orchestra tribute in the chapel at 3 p.m.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took part in announcing the theme for this year's event.

As of now, homicides are down by more than 50% compared to this time last year, but the devastating impacts of a record-setting number of murders over the last couple of years are still felt within communities.

Todd Bernstein, founder and organizer of the Greater Philadelpiha King Day of Service said, the signature project will include assembling gun safety kits for distribution to the community.

The kits will include gun locks, as well as information on important health and social services for prevention, immediate response and coping with the effects of gun violence.

Included materials will be used to help provide care to gun violence victims including: tourniquets, gauze, chest seal and other items to treat critical wounds.

Community partners such as Temple University and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will distribute the material and assist with training.

A virtual job fair including more than 30 employers will be held on MlkDayofService.org.