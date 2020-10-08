Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6870203" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news conference on Oct. 8 after agents foiled a plot to kidnap her, announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home.