Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Neighbors of Barry Croft described him as a "conservative constitutionalist."
Action News obtained photos of heavily armed officers outside Croft's Delaware home overnight.
He and his accomplices allegedly plotted for months to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Along with the six people charged federally, seven more were charged by state officials in Michigan.
The governor thanked law enforcement.
"As a mom of two teenage daughters, and three stepsons, my husband and I are eternally grateful to everyone who put themselves in harm's way to keep our family safe," she said.
The criminal complaint alleges the men were part of a militia, undertaking rehearsals earlier this summer, and even had a plan to obtain explosives.
"Members of this conspiracy, on two different occasions, conducted coordinated surveillance on the governor's vacation home," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.
Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state's response to the coronavirus.
She put major restrictions on personal movement.
Court records obtained by the Associated Press say the group talked about creating a society that follows the Bill of Rights and is self-sufficient.
All of the defendants are from Michigan except for Croft. The government says the scheme appears to have roots in a June gathering in Ohio attended by more than a dozen people, including Croft.
Neighbors say Croft lived at his Daniels Court home with his children and aunt.
No one answered the door at his home for comment.