PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures may be dropping but that doesn't mean you can't sweat it out.
I am counting down the top six outdoor workouts.
It's a bird, it's a plane, no wait, it's an entire gym being pulled in a trailer! It's called Grit Fitness, an idea that came at the end of July from owners and head trainers Lauren Rothfeld and Christina Wilson.
"We had been through the shutdown and quarantine, so I think everyone was trying to figure out how to work out by themselves. I just happened to have a trailer," said Wilson.
So they spruced up the outside of the trailer, stuffed it full of barbells, hand weights, slam balls, and off they went!
They take their gym on wheels to approved park spaces in Horsham and Upper Dublin, creating a safe, outdoor workout space.
Anyone can join and pay per class for a bootcamp style workout that will keep you fit.
"Anybody can sweat from home," said Rothfeld. "It's just being around other people, and you're all going through the same pain because these aren't easy workouts."
Yeah, no kidding!
I gave it a try and it was difficult, but encouraging and fun. I was the most excited to have access to a barbell!
"We want to get people that 45 minutes, that hour that is solely to them; it's not their kids, it's not their boss, it's not their work or their husband, their wife - it's just for them," said Rothfeld.
Wilson added, "We have the same things as the gym, without the four walls. (We have) the community, the equipment, you just come, you just bring your water."
They really thought of everything!
For information on class schedule or to book a class, go to gritfitgym.com.
Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Grit Fitness in Horsham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More